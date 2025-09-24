The Dubois County Commissioners and the Dubois County Fire Chiefs have lifted the Dubois County Wide Burn Ban effective today, September 24, 2025.

Officials remind the public that the only thing legal to burn in the State of Indiana is Clean Wood Products, and all other waste should be recycled.

In addition it is advised to take all precautions necessary to prevent out of control fires, and always contact the Dubois County Communications Center to notify them if you plan a controlled burn for brush or other outdoor vegetation on your property.