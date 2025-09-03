The Indiana Arts Commission (IAC) and its Regional Arts Partners announced applications are being accepted for the Fiscal Year 2026 Fall Arts Project Support grant program.

Arts Project Support grants provide nonprofit organizations and public entities with funding to support a specific arts activity, such as a one-time event, a single production, an exhibition, an educational workshop, or a series of related arts activities such as art classes or training sessions. Applications are accepted twice per year, with organizations eligible to receive one grant award per fiscal year.

The purpose of the program is to provide broad access to arts opportunities throughout the state. Applicants may request up to $4,000 to support their project, and there is no match requirement. Projects must occur between January 1, 2026 – December 31, 2026 to be eligible for FY26 Fall Arts Project Support.



Applications for the Arts Project Support program are reviewed and scored by members of the public. Reviewers play a significant role in application evaluation for public funding by reviewing, scoring, and providing comments on submitted applications. To learn more about serving as a grant reviewer and submit an interest form click here.

Applications for Arts Project Support are due September 30, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. eastern time through the IAC’s online grant system, at https://click.subscription.in.gov/?qs=82607f7ffe9fdceb3aec71196ccaa07a8c6e3ec500c5d94916eca4c0fb55299ba3ab01c433707c69a5486c7ccf50c47a4395e6ac3b990124.

To learn more about the grant and access the guidelines, visit: https://click.subscription.in.gov/?qs=82607f7ffe9fdcebd8121cf062697e7940b8048c9ffb4deb2cc132c2f57ddfa36c2ecf8c9e8f4164acc2329ac2f6c97dd58fec63f4baea5d.