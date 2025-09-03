Jerry Lee Harden, age 71, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 6:23 a.m. on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at home surrounded by family.

Jerry was born in Louisville, Kentucky, on January 4, 1954, to Norman and Delores (Heines) Harden. He married Karyn Cohen on December 19, 1981, and she preceded him in death on April 29, 2017. He then married Janice (Jones) Bieker on July 8, 2022, at home.

Jerry was a 1972 graduate of Bishop David High School in Louisville, Kentucky. He then attended Western Kentucky University.

He retired from Klosterman’s Bakery, where he had been a manager for several years.

Jerry enjoyed bowling, playing golf, and spending time outdoors. He is also an avid University of Louisville Cardinal fan.

Surviving is his wife, Janice Harden, Jasper, IN, step children, Steven Zehr, Huntingburg, IN, Kenwyn (Michael) Hert, Ferdinand, IN, Kyle (Alyssa) Bieker, Huntingburg, IN, seven grandchildren, Zach, Austin, Caden, Evan, Lexa, Elle, and Anniston, two brothers, his twin, Gary (Debbie) Harden, Hopkinsville, KY, and Dennis Harden, and significant other, Debbie Foxwell, Dade City, FL, two nieces, Shelly (Joshua) Hester, Escondido, CA, and Amanda (Rob) Davis, Walton, KY, great nieces and nephews, Rolland, Elanor, Crew and Olive.

Preceding him in death besides his first wife are his parents.

Funeral services for Jerry Lee Harden will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 7, 2025, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana. Pastor Jim Bennett will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the 1:00 p.m. service time at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel on Sunday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heart-to-Heart Hospice or to the wishes of the family.

