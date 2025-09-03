The Indiana Senate Republican Caucus is offering paid spring-semester internships in its communications, information technology, legal, legislative, page and policy offices during the 2026 session of the Indiana General Assembly, said State Sen. Daryl Schmitt (R-Jasper).

Qualified candidates may be of any major and must be at least a college sophomore. Recent college graduates, as well as graduate and law school students, are also encouraged to apply.

Interns earn a $900 biweekly stipend and benefit from scholarship and academic credit opportunities, professional development, community involvement and networking.

Senate internships are full-time positions at the Statehouse in downtown Indianapolis that typically begin with a mandatory orientation in late December or early January and conclude at the end of the legislative session in March 2026.

“I enjoyed working with Indiana Senate interns during my first legislative session earlier this year,” Schmitt said. “Our internship program offers a great experience for young professionals to learn skills they will use throughout their careers, and I encourage eligible students to apply for one of these positions.”

For more information and to apply, visit IndianaSenateRepublicans.com/Intern. More information can also be found on X, Facebook and Instagram at @INternSenGOP.