A Loogootee man was arrested Monday evening in Martin County after being stopped for speeding and showing signs of impairment.

On September 1, Indiana State Police Trooper Austin Collins was patrolling U.S. 50 in Shoals when he observed a speeding vehicle. After stopping the driver, identified as 33-year-old Travis E. Allen of Loogootee, Trooper Collins noted visible indicators of impairment.

Allen was transported to Daviess Community Hospital for medical clearance and a chemical test before being taken to the Martin County Jail. He is being held on bond.

Allen is facing a charge of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. The Loogootee Police Department assisted in the arrest.