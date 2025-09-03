Indiana State Police arrested a Tell City man following a crash near Taswell on Saturday evening.

Troopers Noah Ewing and Nathan Teusch responded to the single-vehicle crash on August 30 but did not initially locate the driver. A short time later, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office found the driver, 53-year-old Joseph B. Smith, at his residence.

When troopers made contact with Smith, he displayed signs of impairment, and officers also discovered suspected marijuana. Smith was transported by ambulance to Deaconess Memorial Hospital in Jasper for treatment related to the crash. After being released by medical staff, he was taken into custody and booked at the Crawford County Jail.

Smith faces several charges, including Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Crash, and Possession of Marijuana. He was also found to have an active Orange County warrant for Operating While Intoxicated with a prior conviction within seven years, a Level 6 felony.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene. Smith is being held on bond.

All criminal defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.