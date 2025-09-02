18 WJTS-TV and 101 Country WBDC have recently been nominated for multiple Indiana Broadcasters Association 2025 Spectrum Awards.

The stations submissions were selected out of 350 entries to compete in the 2025 Spectrum Awards for the Best in Broadcasting, recognizing outstanding achievements from August 1, 2024 through July 31, 2025.

The awards each station are nominated for include:

18 WJTS-TV Best TV Station Digital Media Presence – (WJTS Digital Media Coverage) Best Individual TV Commercial – (Santa’s Reindeer Ranch)



101 Country WBDC Radio Station of the Year Best Radio Broadcast Personality or Team – (Ty and The Beezer) Best Radio Investigative Reporting – (Bad Water in Jasper) Best Radio Station Digital Media Presence Best Radio Advertising Promotional Campaign – (Feeling Just Peachy Endorsement) Best Radio Election Coverage (November 2024) – (Trimulcast Coverage)



Finalists are invited to attend the IBA Spectrum Awards dinner event celebration on Tuesday, October 28 at The Cabaret in downtown Indianapolis, where winners in each category will be announced at the evening event, with beautiful glass trophies for winning broadcasters.

18 WJTS and WBDC thanks their community of viewers and listeners and recognizes each station’s teams as these honors wouldn’t be possible without continued support over the years.