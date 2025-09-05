Latest News

In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by Chelsea Brewer, who introduces us to the new Purdue Extension Dubois County Bilingual Program Assistant, Caly Mercado. We discuss what Caly’s previous education experience is, what she is looking forward to doing with Purdue Extension Dubois County, and other various education opportunities that Purdue Extension Dubois County has to offer.

Visit their website for more information: https://extension.purdue.edu/county/dubois/index.html

https://youtu.be/W8d_aD3lyhs

