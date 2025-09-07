Bonnie J. Messmer, age 66, of Huntingburg, passed away Friday, September 5, 2025, at Deaconess Memorial Medical Center in Jasper.

She was born July 15, 1959 to Lowell and Mildred Jean Huff. She married Kenneth Messmer on July 5, 1984 in Jasper.

Bonnie loved being with those she loved most, her family. Her husband Kenneth is also known as Clyde. Together, Bonnie and Clyde enjoyed cruising down the highway on their motorcycle or going on vacation. She also spent time going to yard sales and was known to enjoy walking.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother and a sister.

She is survived by her husband Kenny Messmer; two daughters, Brandy (Jesse) Reed, Candace Parks; a son, Levi Messmer, all of Huntingburg; a sister, Jody (Paul) Freeman of Jasper; eleven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

There will be no services held. The family has chosen cremation.

Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com