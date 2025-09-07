Around 2:40 PM on Saturday, September 6th, 2025, the Ohio Township Fire Department responded to a fire at the PBTT Corp Manufacturing Building, located at 5622 Vann Avenue in Newburgh.

Due to the facility’s use and suspected involvement of hazardous chemicals in the fire, a shelter in place order was enacted, over time stretching past the Spencer and Daviess County boarders and Ohio River areas.

As of Approximately 3:44 AM on Sunday, September 7th, 2025, the fire had been extinguished.

Currently the shelter in place orders and roads closures due to the fire have been lifted, but the immediate area around the incident site on Vann Avenue remains off limits for investigation and exposure protection protocols.

Officials stated that ash fall and debris might be in the surrounding area, advising the public to avoid touching it if they find any and to report it to local authorities. Proper cleaning procedures will be given once the IDEM and EPA have completed their assessment of the involved chemicals.

It was also noted there is no identified threat or hazard to the general public at this time.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire has not yet been released.