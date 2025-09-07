The Friends of the Ferdinand Library are hosting their September 2025 Monthly Book Sale this weekend.

The Book Sale will be held on Saturday, September 13th, from 10 AM to 1 PM, and the sale can be entered from either the library’s main floor or through the north side doors off of the Ferdinand Community Center parking lot.

This sale will feature many new additions of nonfiction and fiction, religious picks, children’s reads, puzzles, and graphic novels.

New this month, a special basket of reading glasses or “cheaters” will be available for anyone who is in need of visual assistance when reading. These are being donated by Friends members and the public is welcome to add to the basket.

Prices remain at $1 for hardbacks; $.50 for paperbacks; and children’s books and puzzles are variously priced. The friends can only accept cash or checks for purchases.

Donations of gently used books, DVDs, and puzzles are always welcome by the Friends and can be donated in a bin located at the back of the library near the basement door. They cannot accept encyclopedias, textbooks, magazines, or outdated informational books. They would also appreciate not including musty, dusty, smoky, rodent-chewed, or stained books in your donations.

Those who are members of the Friends of the Ferdinand Library will have access to the sale on Friday, September 12th, from 3:30 to 4:30 PM before Saturday’s sale. Membership pamphlets can be found at the library’s main desk, and the cost is $10 per year to join.

To keep track of the Friends of the Ferdinand Library, visit their Facebook page, where posts of newly donated items regularly appear on the page.