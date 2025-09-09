Photo Courtesy of Shoals Shop Class Facebook Page

Shoals High School is adding a new wing that will include a FEMA-funded tornado storm shelter, providing enhanced safety for students and staff. The shelter, built with a heavy-duty structural frame and 14-inch masonry walls topped with precast concrete and a four-inch concrete cap, is designed to protect up to 368 people during severe weather events.

Photo Courtesy of Shoals Shop Class Facebook Page

From the outside, the addition will appear as a standard expansion of the building, but inside, it will feature two new classrooms, two bathrooms, and a storage room, combining educational space with critical safety infrastructure.

Shoals Community Schools secured a federal FEMA grant that covers more than half the cost of the project, making it one of the first schools in Indiana to incorporate a shelter of this scale. Construction is underway, with the addition projected to be ready for use shortly after the Christmas break of this year.