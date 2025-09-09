Perdue Farms has issued notice of a significant workforce reduction at its Washington, Indiana facility. The company will eliminate its second production shift, resulting in the permanent layoff of 293 employees.

According to the facility’s Director of Operations, the affected employees will complete their final day of work on October 10, with employment officially ending on November 2. The company confirmed that reassignment opportunities will not be available within the Washington plant or at other Perdue Farms locations.

All employees impacted by the decision have been formally notified.