The Shoals Lady Jug Rox Varsity Volleyball team is hosting a Donation Soup Supper this Thursday, September 11, ahead of their home game against West Washington. The event begins at 5 p.m. in the high school Home Economics Room and will continue until supplies run out.

All proceeds will benefit 5th grader Mirabel Kidwell as she continues her fight against bone cancer. The supper is open to the community, with donations of any amount welcomed to support Mirabel and her family.