On Wednesday, September 3, at approximately 7:40 a.m. CDT, police responded to a residence in Gentryville after reports of a man sitting inside a vehicle outside the home and firing shots at the house. A suspect and vehicle description were provided, and a short time later the Santa Claus Police Department located the individual, identified as 47-year-old Kody Curtsinger. He was detained at his residence.

Investigators determined the Gentryville home had been struck multiple times by small-caliber rounds. Two people were inside at the time, but no injuries were reported. A search warrant was obtained for Curtsinger’s residence through the Spencer County Court. During the search, several suspected explosive devices were discovered. The Indiana State Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was called to the scene and safely removed the devices.

Curtsinger was transported to the Spencer County Jail, where he is being held without bond. He faces multiple charges, including five counts of Possession of a Destructive Device (Level 5 Felony), Criminal Recklessness with a Firearm (Level 5 Felony), and Pointing a Loaded Firearm (Level 6 Felony).

The investigation is being led by Detective Troy Fischer, with assistance from First Sergeant Robert Gardner, Sergeant Joshua Greer, Master Trooper Daniel Smith, Master Trooper Shea Teague, the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office, and the Santa Claus Police Department. Authorities say the case remains under investigation and additional charges are pending.