Daviess Community Hospital continues to expand access to high-quality behavioral health services with the addition of therapist Jessee Lewis, LMHCA, who recently joined the DCH Behavioral Health team.

Lewis, a licensed mental health counselor associate, brings a strong foundation in trauma-focused therapy, substance use treatment, and social work. Known for her nonjudgmental, person-centered approach, Lewis provides care for patients of all ages facing challenges related to psychosis, grief, addiction, trauma, and more.

Her therapeutic work is guided by three key principles: empathy, congruence, and unconditional positive regard.

“I strive to create a safe, supportive space where clients can open up and feel heard,” Lewis said. “There’s no one-size-fits-all approach to mental health. I meet each person where they are and help them develop coping strategies tailored to their specific needs.”

Lewis holds a master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling from Capella University, where she graduated with distinction and earned a certificate in contemporary theory in mental health services. She also holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology with minors in criminology and sociology from Indiana State University, and an associate degree in behavioral science and psychology from Vincennes University.

She is certified in Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) therapy, a research-based method for helping patients process trauma. She is also currently working toward becoming a Certified Forensic Mental Health Evaluator through the National Board of Forensic Evaluators, a certification she anticipates completing within two years.

“Being EMDR certified gives me another tool to help clients heal from past trauma,” Lewis said. “And with forensic training, I can better advocate for clients involved in the legal system.”

Lewis said her decision to enter the field was shaped by personal experience—her older sister struggled with untreated mental illness and passed away due to maltreatment.

“I know firsthand how important access to mental health care is,” Lewis said. “That’s why I’m passionate about meeting people where they are and helping them find relief.”

Prior to joining DCH, Lewis worked in psychiatric inpatient settings, group homes, and outpatient facilities as a case manager. That diverse experience, she said, has shaped how she interacts with clients in meaningful and supportive ways.

“I love working in outpatient behavioral health because it allows me to build trust over time,” Lewis said. “I also chose DCH because it felt like a place that truly puts the patient first. When I learned that staff are able to request items from a therapeutic ‘wish list’ to support clients, I knew I’d found a team that aligns with my values.”

DCH Behavioral Health services are available to patients of all ages, and include outpatient counseling, psychiatric evaluations, medication management, addiction recovery services, and now, expanded access through telehealth.

“No referral is needed, and we accept all insurance,” said Jenna Bedwell, chief nursing officer at DCH. “Adding Jessee to our growing team ensures that more individuals in our community can access personalized mental health support when they need it most.”

Appointments are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with evening options also available.

To schedule an appointment with Jessee Lewis or another DCH Behavioral Health provider, call (812) 254-8634 or visit www.dchosp.org/bh.