Recent data show that more Indiana students are regularly attending school, as chronic absenteeism rates improve statewide for the third consecutive year. This includes year-over-year improvements for all grade levels and student populations.



“As states across the nation struggle with chronic absenteeism, in Indiana, we continue to make positive progress,” said Governor Mike Braun. “This is made possible through our parents and educators across the state who continue to work together to best support each learner, empower our students through learning that directly connects to their future, and improve educational and lifelong outcomes.”



Chronic absenteeism is defined as missing at least 10% of school days or about three and a half weeks. Overall, Indiana’s chronic absenteeism rate for the 2024-2025 school year was 16.7%, an improvement of 1.1 percentage points from the previous school year. Below are additional key takeaways from the data:

Indiana’s chronic absenteeism rate is moving in the right direction , improving for three consecutive years. Statewide, chronic absenteeism has improved 4.4 percentage points since 2022 when chronic absenteeism rates were greater than 21%, yet there is more work to do to return to pre-pandemic levels (10.6%).

, improving for three consecutive years. Statewide, chronic absenteeism has since 2022 when chronic absenteeism rates were greater than 21%, yet there is more work to do to return to pre-pandemic levels (10.6%). Data show that many student populations who experienced the greatest academic impacts in ELA and math following the pandemic are improving more quickly than the state overall. Black students – Improved 1.6 percentage points Hispanic students – Improved 1.2 percentage points Students receiving free/reduced price meals – Improved 1.7 percentage points

The number of schools improving their chronic absenteeism rates to below 10% is growing. In 2025, nearly 800 schools had a chronic absenteeism rate of less than 10%, compared to fewer than 700 schools in 2024, yet 78 schools have more than 50% of students who are chronically absent.

is growing. In 2025, had a chronic absenteeism rate of less than 10%, compared to in 2024, yet have more than 50% of students who are chronically absent. Rates of chronic absenteeism continue to be the highest in grades nine through 12 . Nearly one in three Hoosier students are chronically absent during their senior year. This underscores the urgency behind our ongoing work to rethink the high school experience and ensure more parents and students see the value in education.

. Nearly Hoosier students are chronically absent during their senior year. Students who are chronically absent are significantly less likely to read by third grade, master key ELA and math skills, or be college-ready.

“The data is clear: regular student attendance is vital to ensuring more students master foundational literacy and numeracy skills and graduate high school prepared for their next step,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “As statewide chronic absenteeism rates continue to move in the right direction – improving for the third consecutive year – we know there is still more to be done. Together, we must continue to elevate the value of education and the direct link between attendance and long-term success.”



Additional information regarding chronic absenteeism data for each corporation and school can be found on Indiana’s Attendance Insights Dashboard and IDOE’s Data Center & Reports webpage.