WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 23: Swimmer Lilly King poses for a portrait during the Team USA Tokyo 2020 Olympic shoot on November 23, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Rotary Club of Dubois County is excited to announce a special online auction running from Monday, September 8 at 10:00 a.m. through Thursday, September 18 at 10:00 a.m. This unique auction features exclusive items personally donated by Olympic Champion Lilly King, with all proceeds benefiting the Rotary Club of Dubois County. Interested supporters can pre-register for bidding now.

Auction items include:

Autographed photos of Lilly King

A USA Swimming beanie from Lilly’s personal collection

An autographed USA Swimming t-shirt

An autographed Team USA swim cap

Community members are invited to register and place bids by visiting: https://givebutter.com/LillyKingATHENA2025

The auction coincides with the ATHENA Award Banquet, where Lilly King will serve as keynote speaker on Wednesday, September 17, 2025. The event will honor five outstanding female leaders from Dubois County: Megan Durlauf, Diana Fischer, Clara Fromme, Laura Grammer, and Dr. Tara Rasche.

“This is a wonderful opportunity not only to hear from one of the greatest athletes of our time, but also to celebrate incredible women leaders right here in Dubois County,” said Manda Combs, ATHENA Banquet Chairperson. “We’re honored to partner with Lilly King and grateful for her generosity in supporting our Rotary mission.”

For more information about the auction, the ATHENA Award Banquet, or the Rotary Club of Dubois County, please visit: www.duboiscountyrotary.com.