Scott Lee Randolph, 66, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 3, 2025, following an extended illness.

He was born on May 14, 1959, in Huntingburg, to Willis E. and Mary E. (Rosier) Randolph. Scott attended high school in Huntingburg and later earned his CDL license. He drove a truck for many years, hauling everything from milk to grain for local farmers.

Scott enjoyed many hobbies, including tinkering with cars and farm equipment, cooking and baking, writing and playing music, taking care of the family farm, and watching auto racing. He especially enjoyed family gatherings on Memorial Day weekend watching the Indianapolis 500, “the greatest spectacle in racing.” In his earlier years, Scott also enjoyed drilling oil wells with his brothers. Known for his kind heart and infectious laugh, he was always willing to help a friend in need.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Edmund Randolph; and his nephew, Samual Randolph.

Scott is survived by his brother, Jerry (Barbara) Randolph of Huntingburg, Indiana; his sister, Sharon Worley of Anderson, Indiana; and his brother, William (Rita) Randolph of Brazil, Indiana. He is also survived by 11 nieces and nephews, numerous great- and great-great nieces and nephews, trusted friends James Elshoff, Joe Blemker, James “J.R.” Roesner, William “B.J.” Roesner; and his beloved pet, Louie.

A funeral service for Scott Randolph will be held at 11:00 a.m. E.D.T. on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at Rainey Funeral Home in Dale. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery in Newtonville. Pastor Brian Bailey will officiate.

Visitation will be from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. E.D.T. on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at Rainey Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be shared online at www.raineyfuneralhome.com.