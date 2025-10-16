Daviess Community Hospital staff recently participated in a simulation-based training to enhance the care of neonatal and obstetrical emergencies. The full-day training, held in September, was presented by the Rural Health Innovation Collaborative and included high-fidelity simulation, hands-on skills review, and expert instruction.

The training focused on critical maternal and newborn emergency care, including:

Early recognition of imminent delivery and obstetric complications

Care of pregnant patients and newborns in emergency settings

Utilization of evidence-based practice guidelines

Recognition and treatment of postpartum hemorrhage

The training featured state-of-the-art simulation technology that replicates emergency conditions, allowing participants to experience hands-on learning and decision-making under realistic circumstances.

Daviess Community Hospital is certified as a Level II Obstetric and Neonatal Facility by the Maternal and Child Health Division of the Indiana Department of Health. This designation means the hospital is equipped to care for high-risk pregnancies, infants born at 32 weeks gestation or later, moderately ill newborns, and babies recovering from NICU stays.

The multidisciplinary team includes OB/GYNs, pediatric providers, nurses, respiratory therapists, certified surgical technicians, and certified staff who participate in ongoing training and simulations to maintain this advanced level of care.

DCH has also been recognized as an INspire Hospital of Distinction by the Indiana Hospital Association and the Indiana Department of Health. This statewide honor acknowledges hospitals that demonstrate excellence in infant safe sleep, breastfeeding education, perinatal substance use support, addressing social drivers of health, and managing obstetric hemorrhage and maternal hypertension.

DCH’s participation demonstrates the hospital’s ongoing commitment to patient safety, evidence-based practices, and high-quality maternal and neonatal care close to home.