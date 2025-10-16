Dorothy Johnson, age 77 of Nicholson Valley, passed away at 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 16, 2025 at the Linda E. White Hospice House in Evansville, Indiana.

Dorothy was born in Upland, California on November 30, 1947 to Kenneth R. and Mable E. (Bowe) Jackson. She married John Johnson on April 6, 1968. John and Dorothy moved to Nicholson Valley in 1998. He preceded her in death on January 21, 2007.

She was a registered nurse with Patoka Valley Health Care Corporative for many years working as the Utilization Review Nurse.

Dorothy had been a member of First Presbyterian Church (PCUSA) in Jasper.

She enjoyed playing in her greenhouse with her Orchids and Bromeliads.

She is survived by her special friends: Mr. Roland Bradford and Rev. Larry Langer, and with those she worked with through Patoka Valley Health Care Corporative.

She was preceded in death by her husband John.

A Graveside service and burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 18, 2025 at Wininger Cemetery in Hillham, Indiana. Rev. Larry Langer will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper or the Linda E. White Hospice House in Evansville.

