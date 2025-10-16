The Indiana Department of Transportation and Indiana State Police are urging drivers across Indiana to move over and slow down for emergency responders and disabled vehicles with flashing lights activated on the shoulders of highways and interstates.



Saturday, October 18, is National Move Over Day, which highlights the critical importance of Move Over Laws across the United States.



“Indiana’s Move Over Law has been in place since 1999,” said Indiana State Police Superintendent Anthony Scott. “However, we continue to see regular incidents involving our troopers, other first responders and disabled vehicles being struck, some being seriously injured or killed, on the side of the road. Many of these are due to people driving under the influence, or simply not paying attention.”



Indiana’s law was revised in 2023, mandating that drivers must move over for all stationary vehicles with active flashing lights. This includes law enforcement, emergency services, fire, highway or construction crews, tow trucks, utilities, and disabled vehicles. If a driver is unable to safely move over, they should slow down to 10 mph below the posted speed limit. Violators could receive a class B infraction.



“Moving over, and at minimum, slowing down not only for INDOT crews and Hoosier Helpers, but anyone stopped on the side of the road, saves lives,” said INDOT Commissioner Lyndsay Quist. “We want everyone to go home safe to their loved ones at the end of the day, drivers and their passengers included.”



According to AAA, 14 people were killed in Indiana outside of a stopped or disabled vehicle in 2023. More than 400 people were killed that same year nationwide.



What to do as you encounter a stationary vehicle with flashing lights:

Move over to an adjacent lane, away from the stopped vehicle

If unable to safely move over, reduce your speed to 10 mph below the posted speed limit