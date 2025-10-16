PSC Fiber is among several Indiana internet providers selected to expand broadband access through the latest round of the Indiana Connectivity Program, helping connect unserved and underserved homes and businesses across the state.

In the 15th round of awards, announced on October 16, 2025, PSC Fiber received $56,648 to extend reliable internet service to 18 addresses. The funding is part of $654,676 in total state grants distributed across 30 counties, benefitting 156 addresses—149 homes and seven businesses. Participating internet providers, including PSC Fiber, are also contributing a combined $1.1 million in matching funds, bringing the total investment in broadband expansion to $1.77 million.

The Indiana Connectivity Program is a state-funded initiative under Next Level Connections, designed to close the digital gap by connecting Hoosiers who currently lack broadband service or experience speeds below 100 Mbps download and 20 Mbps upload. Eligible homeowners and businesses can apply through the Next Level Connections portal to express interest in receiving broadband service.

Through this program, internet service providers review submitted addresses and bid on the cost to extend service. The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA) then evaluates those bids and awards funding to providers offering the lowest cost per megabit to the state.

Projects awarded in this round are expected to be completed within six to nine months of contract signing.

Residents and business owners who cannot access the online portal can call the Indiana Broadband Connect Center at 833-639-8522 for assistance.

For more information or to register, visit the Next Level Connections portal at

www.in.gov/ocra/broadband/icp

www.nextlevelconnections.in.gov

To learn more about PSC Fiber and its broadband services, visit www.pscfiber.net