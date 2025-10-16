Small-town charm meets big-city flavor on Huntingburg’s Historic 4th Street, where a growing mix of restaurants, breweries, and coffee shops is turning this Southern Indiana gem into a true foodie destination. With its preserved architecture, walkable blocks, and locally owned businesses, 4th Street offers visitors an experience that blends history, creativity, and bold flavors.

Among its standout dining spots is Butcher & Barrel, a fine-dining restaurant housed in a historic bank listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Guests can enjoy hand-cut steaks, smoked meats, seafood, and seasonal dishes while sipping from a bourbon library of more than 150 labels. Private dining in original bank vaults adds to the unique atmosphere. Nate Spangle, from “Get Indiana” recently noted, “This may be the best restaurant south of I-465” on a recent podcast he aired.

Just down the street, Mama T’s Italian Steakhouse delivers a warm and welcoming atmosphere with a menu offering hearty Italian-inspired dishes. From perfectly grilled steaks, seafood specialties, to classic pasta entrees, every plate is crafted with bold flavors and generous portions. Whether you’re gathering with family or enjoying a night out, Mama T’s delivers a dining experience that blends comfort, tradition, and a true taste of Southern Indiana hospitality.

For craft beer lovers, Yard Goat Artisan Ales offers small-batch brews, including fruit-infused sours and experimental flavors, alongside artisan pizzas and pub-inspired bites. Located in a renovated 1897 building, the brewery pays tribute to Huntingburg’s railroad heritage and the local’s strong work ethic, has quickly become a community gathering place. Another longtime staple is The Gaslight Pizza & Grill, where comic book murals line the walls, creating a lively and fun atmosphere for enjoying pizza, burgers, wings, and pub classics.

Just off 4th Street, Fry’d & Chop’d combines dining with entertainment, serving up indulgent fried favorites alongside axe-throwing lanes for a one-of-a-kind night out. For a more relaxed experience, The Huntingburg Grind provides the perfect spot to recharge with locally roasted coffee, espresso drinks, and pastries, making it a go-to destination for both residents and visitors looking for a cozy café atmosphere.

Several of these establishments are recognized on the Indiana Foodways Alliance culinary trails, which highlight authentic dining experiences across the state. Butcher & Barrel is featured on the Between the Buns Burger Trail, Here Fishy Fishy Trail, and A Cut Above Trail. Mama T’s is also recognized on the A Cut Above and Here Fishy Fishy Trails, as well as the Cultural Cuisine Trail. Yard Goat Artisan Ales is listed on the Za’ Pizza and Hoosier Brews Trails, while The Gaslight Pizza & Grill appears on the Za’ Pizza, Tasty Tavern, and Tenderloin Lovers Trails. Their inclusion on these statewide trails underscores Huntingburg’s growing reputation as a must-visit destination for travelers seeking Indiana’s most iconic flavors.

Adding to the seasonal charm, Historic 4th Street will soon host its annual Holiday Christmas Stroll, set for November 9-16, 2025, in downtown Huntingburg. Visitors can stroll beneath twinkling lights, explore festively decorated storefronts, enjoy carriage rides, live holiday music, and seasonal treats, creating a magical backdrop for holiday shopping and dining.

Together, these eateries and cafés are helping transform Historic 4th Street into a culinary hub. Lined with boutiques, specialty shops, and preserved historic architecture, the street offers the perfect backdrop for a weekend getaway or a memorable evening out. “Huntingburg has always had a strong sense of history and community,” said Whitney Lubbers, Executive Director for Visit Dubois County. “With the growth of 4th Street’s dining scene, we’re seeing visitors from across the region come here not only for the food, but also for the atmosphere.”

Truly “A City Like No Other,” Huntingburg continues to charm visitors with its perfect blend of history, hospitality, and flavor—making Historic 4th Street a must-visit destination this holiday season and beyond.