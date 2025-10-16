As part of the City of Jasper’s ongoing infrastructure maintenance, the Jasper Street Department, in partnership with contractor RejuvTec, will begin applying a Reclamite preservation solution to several city streets starting Tuesday, October 21. Work will take place daily from approximately 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The project may extend into the following week if inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances occur. Reclamite is an asphalt rejuvenating emulsion designed to restore pavement flexibility and extend roadway life by rebalancing the asphalt binder.

Residents on affected streets will receive advance notice through door hangers. All vehicles must be removed from the streets by 7:30 a.m. on the day of treatment. Streets will remain closed until contractors remove barricades. Motorists are urged to use caution, as the treated surfaces may remain slick and could cause the solution to adhere to vehicles. Sand applied to treated areas will be swept up within two days of application.

Trash, recycling, and yard waste collections will continue as scheduled but must be placed curbside no later than 7:00 a.m., as collection trucks will not travel on freshly treated streets. Residents are reminded not to place leaves or yard waste in the roadway.

Streets included in the 2025 Rejuvenating Project (order of work may vary):

MacArthur Street (9th–13th Street)

West 15th Street (St. Charles Street–Rolling Ridge Road)

Intersection at 15th and Rolling Ridge

MacArthur Street (7th–8th Street)

3rd Avenue (Meridian Road–City Limits)

3rd Avenue (Justin Street–Meridian Road)

Reyling Drive (Leslie Drive–just west of Manor Drive)

West 33rd Street (Newton Street–West Dead End)

Plymouth Street (All)

Dodge Street (Giesler Road–Dead End)

Common Drive (Home Depot to North End)

The Jasper Street Department appreciates the public’s cooperation and patience as this preservation project helps maintain and extend the life of the city’s roadways.