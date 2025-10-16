The Daviess County Highway Department has announced that contractor E&B Paving will begin milling operations this week on several county roads in preparation for upcoming paving work.

Milling is scheduled to start Thursday, October 16th, on County Road 150 North between State Road 57 and 75 East, and on 75 East from 150 North to 250 North. Work will continue Friday, October 17th, on Sugarland Road between 150 North and Sugarland Estates. On Monday, October 18th, milling will take place on 200 North from 75 East to 200 East.

Paving operations will begin immediately after the milling work is completed, with the exact schedule to be announced once milling concludes.

Flaggers will be present in all work areas to direct traffic. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and allow extra time when traveling through these construction zones.

For more information, contact the Daviess County Highway Department at 812-444-5798.