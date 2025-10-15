The community is encouraged to be a part of the addiction and pollution solution by bringing expired, unused, and unwanted pharmaceuticals and disposing of them at the Dubois County Medication Collection on Saturday, October 25th, 2025 in collaboration with the DEA National Pharmaceutical Drug Take Back Event.

The Jasper State Police Post, located at 2209 Newton Street, will host the collection from 10 AM to 2 PM. Due to scheduling and resource challenges, this fall’s event is limited to the State Police Post only.

The Jasper Police Station located 309 E. 6th St also will also accept pharmaceuticals 24/7 year round in their drop box.

The Jasper State Police Post site is a drive through event. Medications are accepted anonymously and either the resident or volunteer places them in the box for proper disposal immediately after they are received.

Dubois County residents are asked to rid their homes of expired, unwanted, and unused medications. Unused drugs are a common household health threat that can be lessened when you clean the old and unused meds out of your home.

Vitamins, ointments, drops, herbal products, meds that should have been kept cold but were not, and aerosols not in pressurized containers will also be accepted at the collection site.

No sharps (auto-injectors, needles, syringes, IV catheters, blades, lancets, auto-injectors, infusion sets, connection needle/sets, and glass), infectious materials, (anything containing bodily fluids) or waste will be collected.

This collection is for private citizens only and no collections will be accepted from for profit businesses or health facilities.

The partners of this event remind residents that correct disposal of medications creates a safer and cleaner environment, and greater public awareness reduces illegal activities and scavenging of personal property and public waste receptacles.

Pharmaceuticals should never be poured down the drain or flushed down the toilet as doing so potentially pollutes waterways, ground water, and drinking water. Some drugs may kill the beneficial bacteria in sewage treatment plants and septic systems and produce resistant infectious bacteria.

In addition, burning releases toxic pollutants into the air, if thrown in the trash, medications can be scavenged from trash receptacles to be illegally sold or ingested, and keeping old medications in the home is unsafe as children or adults may confuse the medication and it creates the potential for theft of certain medications.

This collection event is the perfect opportunity to clean out the medicine cabinet and dispose of medications properly.

For general information or if you have questions, contact Carla Striegel-Winner, Dubois County Solid Waste Management District; by phone at 812-482-7865, or by email at swmd@duboiscountyin.org.