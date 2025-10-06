Work has begun on the Ferdinand State Forest family campground improving sites for electric hookups and more. The scope of work covers the entire campground. Improvements include improved camping pads, electricity to each site, a comfort station, and new water points. Initially, some of the Ferdinand State Forest campground will remain open for use; however, at some point, the entire campground will be closed to allow contractors full access to complete all work. During the period when the campground is still available for use, you are asked to please understand the contractors will be working and making noise. Be mindful of the contractors’ safety as they work and avoid entering any area where they are working. The project is expected to be completed in early 2026.

The Ferdinand State Forest has an Open House planned for the public on Wednesday October 29, 2025 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the property office off State Road 264 about four miles northeast of Ferdinand. The Ferdinand State Forest was established in 1934 as a Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) camp, CCC workers built roads, service buildings, and one of the most beautiful forest lakes in the state.