The Loogootee Water Department has announced that crews will be flushing water mains throughout the city from Monday, October 6, through Friday, October 10. The maintenance work will take place daily between 7:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

During this time, residents may notice temporary drops in water pressure or cloudy water. Officials recommend checking water clarity before using it for laundry, cooking, or other household purposes.

Motorists are urged to use caution and drive carefully near work areas where employees will be present in the streets.

Additional details and updates can be found on the City of Loogootee’s official website.