The Jasper Municipal Water Department has announced that McCrillus Street, between East 7th and East 8th Streets, including the 8th and McCrillus Street intersection, will be closed Tuesday, October 7, for a water valve replacement project, weather permitting.

If inclement weather delays the work, the project will move to Wednesday, October 8. The affected section of roadway will remain closed until the project is completed.

Motorists are advised to plan alternate routes and use caution near the work zone.

For additional information, contact the Jasper Municipal Water Department at 812-482-5252.