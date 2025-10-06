The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will host a series of state forest open houses across Indiana later this month, including two events close to home at Ferdinand-Pike State Forest and Martin State Forest.

The public is invited to the Ferdinand-Pike State Forest Open House on Wednesday, October 29, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the property office off State Road 264, about four miles northeast of Ferdinand. The Martin State Forest Open House follows on Thursday, October 30, also from 4 to 7 p.m., at the property office off U.S. 50, four miles northeast of Shoals.

Both events will include a guided hike at 5 p.m., where attendees can explore the forest and learn about how professional foresters manage the land for long-term health, wildlife habitat, and recreation. Forest staff will also be available to answer questions and gather feedback about ongoing and future forest management practices.

The DNR’s open houses provide Hoosiers with a chance to learn more about the role of state forests in maintaining Indiana’s natural resources, while also offering input on how those lands are managed.

Other open houses will take place across the state from October 28–30, including at Clark, Greene-Sullivan, Harrison-Crawford, Jackson-Washington, and Morgan-Monroe State Forests.

For more information, contact Ferdinand-Pike State Forest at 812-827-2857 or Martin State Forest at 812-247-3491, or visit dnr.IN.gov/forestry/properties for a full list of locations.