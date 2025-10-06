Pike County Economic Development Corporation participated in the Site Selectors Guild Fall Forum event in Indianapolis. The Guild is great event to showcase your community to 33 different site selectors. The Site Selectors Guild is the only association of the world’s foremost professional site selection consultants. Guld members provide location strategy to corporations across the globe and for every industry, sector, and function. Guild Program aims to build strong, working relationships between economic development professionals and the industry’s top site selection consultants.

Executive Director, Ashley Willis was able to attend the Site Selectors Guild through a generous scholarship from Hoosier Energy. Willis shared, “The Fall Forum was a great event to meet new site consultants in a fun environment and highlight all the positive things Pike County and Indiana have to offer companies looking to expand in Midwest.”

Pike County, Indiana is a pro-business community with the Southwest Indiana Megasite available for sale or lease with water, wastewater, electric, natural gas, and fiber all available. Local officials are happy to provide site visit tours of the area and meet with utility representatives.