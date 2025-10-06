This weekend, Huntingburg, Indiana, kicks off the spooky season with the Haunted Huntingburg Blues Festival, featuring live blues bands, food trucks, beverage vendors, inflatables, a free kids’ zone, outdoor movie night, a VIP Lounge, and even miniature horses.

The festivities begin Friday, October 10, at dusk, with a free outdoor showing of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas at Market Street Park. Families are encouraged to bring blankets, snacks, and chairs to enjoy the film under the stars as the sounds of “This Is Halloween” echo through the park.

On Saturday, October 11, Trick-R-Treat 4th Street starts the day’s events from 2:30 to 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time, followed by the full Blues Festival at Market Street Park from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. The event includes a free, zombie-free kids’ zone with inflatables, food trucks, and “boo”-ze vendors.

The music lineup begins at 3:00 p.m. with Hog Maw taking the stage as the Miniature Horse Halloween Parade trots through the park. At 4:30 p.m., the Huntingburg Merchants will announce costume contest winners from participating trick-or-treaters, followed by a 5:00 p.m. performance from Carl Rodenburg & Co.

From 6:00 to 9:00 p.m., the VIP Lounge opens inside the historic Old Town Hall East Lounge and Back Porch. Tickets are $25 per person or $40 per couple and include exclusive lounge access, small bites, desserts, two drink tickets for Gaslight’s cash bar, and a commemorative glass. Specialty cocktails like the “Boo”-urbon Old Forrester Old Fashion and other haunted drinks will be featured.

Mystery entertainment kicks off at 6:30 p.m., followed by the festival headliner Duke Tumatoe, a longtime favorite featured on The Bob & Tom Show, performing from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.

The full event schedule is available on Facebook via the Haunted Huntingburg and Destination Huntingburg pages.

To purchase VIP Lounge tickets or for more information, contact Whitney Lubbers at wlubbers@visitduboiscounty.com or call 812-482-9115.

The Halloween fun continues throughout Dubois County, with additional events like Dracula: The Radio Play at Jasper’s Black Box Theatre (October 9–11), Fall Kids Day at Pumpkins and More on Saturday, and Fall Harvest Days at the Dubois County Museum on Sunday.

Find these and more upcoming events at visitduboiscounty.com.