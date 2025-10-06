The Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane closures for State Road 237 in Perry County.

Beginning on or around Monday, October 13, crews will begin alternating lane closures on State Road 237 in Cannelton. These lane closures will occur on the Indiana side of the Ohio River bridge and bridge approach.

These lane closures will allow for maintenance of bridge lights. Work is expected to take two weeks to complete, depending on the weather. INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, use extra caution and avoid distractions when traveling near work zones.