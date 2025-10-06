Martha Jane Tucker, age 87, of Ireland, Indiana, passed away at 5:32 a.m. on Sunday, October 5, 2025, at Deaconess Gateway in Evansville, Indiana.

Martha was born in Ireland, Indiana, on June 13, 1938, to Theodore and Augusta (Temple) Hulsman. She married James Joseph Tucker at St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, on June 23, 1962. He preceded her in death on August 30, 1994.

She was a graduate of Ireland High School and then attended Beauty College in Evansville, Indiana.

She was a hairdresser and owned and operated the Hair Care Center for over 60 years.

Martha was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, where she volunteered doing many things, including the Christmas decorating, quilting, and helping with the church picnic. She was also on the Ireland St. Patrick’s Committee.

She enjoyed making “wine” and she hosted many wine parties. She also enjoyed cooking, quilting, traveling, and going to the casino.

Surviving are three children, Christine (Doug) Madden, Newburgh, IN, Paul “PJ” (Laura) Tucker, Clermont, GA, and Jane (Karl) Foster, Northlake, TX, nine grandchildren, Ethan and Dylan Madden, Luke, Nolan, Nick, and Autumn Tucker, and Mason, Molly, and Karson Foster, five great grandchildren, one sister, Francis Leinenbach, Ireland, IN, and one brother, Kenny (Madelyn) Hulsman, Ireland, IN.

Preceding her in death besides her husband is one grandson, Tucker Madden, three sisters, Bernita Stenftenagel, Irene Leinenbach, and Mildred Weidenbenner, and one brother, Rudolph Hulsman.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Martha J. Tucker will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 2:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, or to the wishes of the family.

