The Evansville Stamp Club will host its 93rd Annual Stamp and Postcard Show on October 18 and 19 at Reed Auction Barn, located at 10233 IN-662 in Newburgh, Indiana.

The event is free to attend and will include stamp and postcard exhibits, dealer tables, an auction featuring both used and unused stamps, door prizes, and a special children’s table. Free parking will also be available.

In addition to the exhibits, attendees can view artwork created by Central High School’s Art Department as part of their Cachet Art Contest, themed around Wesselman Woods and Willard Library.

Organizers say the show is a great opportunity for visitors to meet collectors, learn more about stamp history, and explore a rewarding hobby while enjoying a family-friendly atmosphere.