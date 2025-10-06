The town of Shoals is gearing up for a night of family fun and fall festivities at the Shoals Harvest Fest, happening Saturday, October 11, from 5 to 9 p.m.

The event will take place along Water Street in Shoals by the Star Mill, within the Historic Shoals River District. Visitors can enjoy an evening filled with games, food, activities, live music, and local vendors offering seasonal treats and crafts. The festival promises entertainment for all ages and aims to bring the community together in celebration of the autumn season.

Those interested in becoming vendors can reach out to Jessica Hert at jrhert2014@gmail.com for more information.