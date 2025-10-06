Due to water valve replacement, the Jasper Municipal Water Department will be turning off the water service, weather permitting, on Tuesday, October 7th for a small portion of the city from 8:00 AM to 5 PM.

Should weather be inclement on Tuesday, the work will be scheduled for Wednesday, October 8th from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The areas affected will be E. 9th St from Mill St to Vine St, E. 8th St from Jackson St to Fairview Ave, and McCrillus St from E. 9th St to E. 6th St.

After the work is complete, you may experience discolored water and/or air in your service line. To correct this problem, run your cold water tap for 15-20 minutes, or until it clears.

Any further questions can be directed to the Jasper Municipal Water Department at 812-482-5252.