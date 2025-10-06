RISE Peer Recovery took part in the Indianapolis Colts’ Kicking the Stigma game yesterday at Lucas Oil Stadium, joining thousands of fans and organizations in support of mental health awareness.

The Kicking the Stigma initiative, launched by the Colts and the Irsay family, focuses on breaking down barriers surrounding mental illness and encouraging people to seek help without fear of judgment. The effort has become a major part of the team’s outreach and was highlighted during Sunday’s game.

RISE Peer Recovery, which serves Daviess, Knox, Pike, Gibson, and Dubois counties, was represented at the game to show its continued commitment to recovery, resilience, and hope. The group noted that the experience was about more than football, emphasizing the importance of community, connection, and celebrating the progress made in supporting those in recovery.

Additional photos from the event can be found on the RISE Peer Recovery Facebook page.