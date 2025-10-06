A small aircraft crash late Saturday triggered a multi-agency overnight search that ended with the pilot being rescued early Sunday morning, according to Indiana State Police.

At around 10:00 p.m. on October 4, the Louisville Airport and the Federal Aviation Administration alerted state police to a possible downed plane near the Orange County–Lawrence County line. The aircraft was identified as a Lancair fixed-wing, single-engine model.

Troopers from the Jasper and Bloomington districts, along with first responders from Lawrence, Martin, and Orange counties, conducted the search through dense forest and challenging terrain throughout the night.

At approximately 4:00 a.m. Sunday, responders located the aircraft in a wooded area near Old Vincennes Road in Orange County. The pilot was found alive inside the wreckage with non-life-threatening injuries. Due to the rugged terrain, dense woods, and steep hills surrounding the crash site, rescuers carried the pilot out on a stretcher before transporting him for medical care.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified and will lead the investigation into the crash.