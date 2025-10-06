The Indiana Department of Revenue is warning taxpayers about a resurfacing text-message scam in which recipients are asked to “confirm” bank account information to receive a supposed tax refund.

One version of the message reads: “Your tax refund request has been processed and approved. Please provide valid payment information by September 23, 2025. After confirmation, funds will be deposited into your bank account or mailed to you as a paper check within 1–2 business days.”

State officials emphasize that DOR will never send a text requesting payment or banking details. Recipients of such messages are urged to:

refrain from clicking any links or replying to the message,

avoid sharing sensitive financial or personal information (such as bank account numbers, Social Security number, driver’s license, or credit card data),

contact DOR directly at 317-232-2240 (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m. ET) to verify if communication is legitimate.

If someone believes they have fallen victim to the scam, the DOR recommends:

changing passwords on any potentially compromised accounts,

alerting one’s bank or financial institution and arranging protective measures (freeze, monitoring),

placing a fraud alert or credit freeze with the three major credit bureaus,

closely monitoring account activity, and

reporting confirmed identity theft to the Federal Trade Commission via consumer.ftc.gov.

The timing of the text (with a deadline of September 23) suggests this might have been one iteration of the scheme; however, officials warn that similar versions with other dates may continue circulating.

This alert comes amid broader concerns about phishing and impersonation campaigns in Indiana. Earlier this year, state technology authorities confirmed that a former email-delivery vendor’s account—one the state had previously used for official communications—was compromised, allowing scammers to send fraudulent messages that appeared to originate from multiple Indiana agencies, including DOR.

Residents are urged to remain vigilant, verify any unexpected requests for personal or financial data, and rely on official channels to confirm authenticity.