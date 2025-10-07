The Jasper Chamber of Commerce is set to host it’s 2025 annual meeting on Friday, November 7th, at the Calumet Lake Pavilion, located at 2210 North Mill Street in Jasper.

Doors will open at 11 AM and the event begins at 11:30 AM, featuring keynote speakers Governor Mike Braun and his newly appointed Director of Entrepreneurship & Innovation, Brian Schutt.

This meeting will be an opportunity to hear Governor Braun and Brian Schutt talk about the insights, observations, and plans for entrepreneurship in Indiana.

Entry costs $45 per person and $400 for a table seating eight people. Reservations must be completed by Tuesday October 21st and can be made by calling 812-482-6866, or returning the form below to the Jasper Chamber. Payments will not be accepted at the door.