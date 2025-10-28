The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure for State Road 145 in Perry County.

Beginning on or around Tuesday, November 4, crews will begin a road closure on State Road 145 near Bristow. This closure will occur over Maggity Branch. The road closure will begin following the re-opening of S.R. 145 over Theis Creek.

This road closure will allow for a bridge rehabilitation project. Work is expected to last through mid-February 2026, depending on the weather.

The official detour for this project is State Road 62 to State Road 37. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure. INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, avoid distractions, and use extra caution while traveling in and around work zones.