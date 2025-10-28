Paul E. Burkhart Jr., age 84, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 10:18 p.m. on Monday, October 26, 2025, at home surrounded by family.

Paul was born in Terre Haute, Indiana, on August 8, 1941, to Paul Sr. and Virginia (Wright) Burkhart. He married his wife of 38 years, Cheryl Goodman on February 14, 1988, in Jasper, Indiana.

He was a United States Navy Veteran.

He retired from Jasper Wood Products.

Paul enjoyed fishing, bird watching and scrapping, and loved Old Country Music, his “goodie snacks” and family. He took pride in helping raise Breanna and loved her as his own child after her mother’s passing.

Surviving are his wife, Cheryl Burkhart, Jasper, IN, son, Tony (Kristi) Burkhart, Sullivan, IN, brother, Art (Kathy) Burkhart, Terre Haute, IN, brother-in-law, Ted (Kim) Goodman, Celestine, IN, sister-in-law, Pam (Dan) Carter, Louisville, KY, one granddaughter, Austin Burkhart, step-son, Stanley (Karla) Goodman, Celestine, IN, step-daughter, Melissa (Rodney) Main-Wolf, Dubois, IN, step-grandchildren, Breanna “Pookie” (Alex) Holden, Washington, IN, Shelby (Logan) Gabhart, Erika Hendrixson, Emma (Jarron) Hendrixson, Elijah Goodman, step-great grandchildren, Sawyer and Rhett Gabhart, and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are his parents, his mother and father-in-law, Mildred and Eugene Goodman, sister, Margaret (Tom) Fuson, brother, Butch Burkhart, brother-in-law, Lee Ray (Denise) Goodman, step-daughter, Alicia Holden, and step-grandson, Isaiah Goodman.

Paul’s wishes were to be cremated and a Celebration of Life will be at a later date.

