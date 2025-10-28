Vincennes University Jasper will be one of 34 sites across Indiana participating in College Goal Sunday, a statewide event helping college-bound students and their families complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). The event will take place Sunday, November 9, 2025, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. (ET) at the Jasper Campus Classroom Building. Signs will direct visitors from either campus entrance.

This free program provides expert, in-person assistance to help families properly complete the FAFSA — the most important form for financial aid. Submitting the FAFSA is required to be considered for federal and state grants, many scholarships, and student loans at most colleges, universities, and technical schools across the country. To ensure eligibility for Indiana state aid, applications must be filed by the April 15 priority deadline.

Now in its 37th year, College Goal Sunday has helped more than 98,000 Indiana students and families successfully complete the FAFSA. Organized by the Indiana Student Financial Aid Association (ISFAA), the program continues to serve as a national model, inspiring similar events in more than 34 states.

After a two-year pause in fall sessions due to federal form delays, the event’s return this November offers timely assistance for families eager to meet deadlines and secure financial aid opportunities.

Students are encouraged to attend with a parent or guardian and bring 2024 IRS 1040 tax returns, W-2 forms, and other relevant income information. Students age 24 or older may attend on their own with their financial documents. Setting up a StudentAid.gov account before the event is recommended.

Volunteers will be on-site to assist with the online FAFSA form and answer questions. Many locations, including VU Jasper, will have Spanish interpreters available.

Participants will also have a chance to win one of five $1,000 scholarships awarded by College Goal Sunday. Students who complete an evaluation form at the event will automatically be entered into the drawing, and winners will have funds sent directly to their chosen higher education institution.

The event also supports Indiana’s 21st Century Scholars program, which provides eligible students with tuition assistance at public or private colleges if they meet program requirements and submit a completed FAFSA on time.

More information and a full list of College Goal Sunday sites are available at CollegeGoalSunday.org.