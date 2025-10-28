Latest News

St. James Lutheran Church in Holland will host its annual Thanksgiving supper on Saturday, November 1, with serving beginning at 4:30 p.m. The meal will feature turkey provided by Farbest, along with ham, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, green beans, corn, slaw, cranberry salad, jello salads, bread, and a variety of desserts.

A Goodie Shoppe offering baked goods for sale will also be available. The cost is $15 for adults and $5 for children ages 12 and under.

On By Joey Rehl

