The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure for State Road 68 in Gibson County.

Beginning on or around Monday, October 6, crews will close State Road 68 near Haubstadt. This closure will occur just over a mile east of U.S. 41.

This road closure will allow for a small structure replacement. Work is expected to take two weeks to complete, depending on the weather.

The official detour for this project is U.S. 41 to I-64 to I-69. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure. INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert in work zones.

