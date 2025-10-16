Kimball International recently hosted its third annual student design competition, Prelude, on October 3rd, at its showrooms in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, and Dallas.

For the contest, Kimball International partners with university professors affiliated with Interior Design schools in their showroom markets and asks them to nominate students to participate. Then during the all-day event, students are grouped into teams where they learn of a hypothetical design problem that needs a solution, and are given specific design requirements, spatial information, and considerations for the final design.

Throughout the day, they create a design concept that meets the goals and necessities of the design problem and present their solution to a panel of judges. Teams use a variety of skills, specification tools, and Kimball International’s surface materials to design and present their concept. The teams are judged based on their problem-solving, creativity, teamwork, and presentation skills.

The Prelude Student Design Competition, named to honor Kimball International’s piano-making heritage, symbolizes an introduction to something greater for emerging students of interior design. Prelude aims to inspire and foster innovation, advance the skills of the student community, and build deep partnerships with faculty at leading Interior Design institutions.

To learn more about Kimball International’s Prelude Competition visit: kimballinternational.com/a-and-d-community.html.