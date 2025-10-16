Daviess Community Hospital will host its third annual Festival of Trees on Saturday, November 22nd, from 6 to 11 p.m. at the National Guard Armory, 500 NE 6th Street, Washington.

The holiday-themed gala showcases fully decorated Christmas trees and wreaths donated by individuals, businesses, and community groups, displayed for public viewing and sold during a live auction. A separate silent auction will feature additional items. Proceeds support DCH’s Perinatal Pathways Program.

The Perinatal Pathways Program helps mothers, newborns, and families from pregnancy through postpartum recovery with essential supplies, medical support not fully covered by insurance, education and resources, transportation assistance, and emergency support.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and a catered dinner by Chastity Fox will be served at 7 p.m., followed by a welcome, information about Perinatal Pathways, and sponsor recognition. The live auction of trees and wreaths will begin at approximately 8 p.m. The silent auction will close just prior to the live auction, with winners announced.

The evening continues with DJ Brandon Humphries and a dessert bar from 9 to 11 p.m. Guests may also enjoy free photos with Santa with digital download links provided after the event, a cash bar provided by Allen and Andrea Brown, and live music performed by Ron Fox.

Tickets are $35 per person, $60 per couple, or $200 for a table of eight, and must be purchased by 4 p.m., Friday, November 14th at givebutter.com/25festival. Sponsorships are also available through 4 p.m., Friday, November 14th.

Tree and wreath donors must deliver donations to the National Guard Armory on Friday, November 21st, between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Donors may decorate during setup or request committee assistance.

Winning bidders can take items home after the gala or pick up on Sunday, November 23rd, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Delivery is available at no extra charge within Daviess County.

For more details, visit givebutter.com/25festival or contact Shawna O’Kelley Brinson at (812) 254-2760, ext. 1345.