The Daviess Community Hospital Foundation (DCHF) invites the community to Bomgaars Ladies Night on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, from 5–8 p.m. ET at Bomgaars, 1 Cherry Tree Plaza #120, Washington, IN 47501. During this one-evening fundraiser, 5% of total in-store sales at the Washington Bomgaars will be donated by Bomgaars to DCHF, directly supporting patient-focused programs close to home.

Shoppers will also enjoy 20% off regular-priced merchandise (in-store only; exclusions apply; see store for details) and can register in store for more than $5,000 in giveaways, including $100 of merchandise selected by the Washington Bomgaars team, a $500 Noble Outfitters™ shopping spree, and five $75 Montana Silversmiths vouchers. Full prize details are available at bomgaars.com.

“Community partners like Bomgaars make a real difference close to home,” said Angie Steiner, director of the Daviess Community Hospital Foundation. “When you shop Ladies Night, you’re funding care for your neighbors—while saving 20% and entering to win great prizes. It’s a fun, tangible way to support the Foundation’s work for women, families, and patients across Daviess County.”

For the past eight years, Bomgaars has hosted Ladies Night across its locations, donating more than $18,000 to 21 locations in year one and just over $150,000 to 183 locations last year. In 2025, all 184 locations will participate, with DCHF selected as the Washington, Ind., beneficiary. Bomgaars will present the donation check to DCHF in December 2025, based on total sales during the Nov. 2 event at the Washington store.

“This is the perfect night to pick up fall and holiday essentials and invest in local health,” Steiner said. “Every in-store purchase from 5–8 p.m. helps strengthen care right here at home.”

For more information about the event or Daviess Community Hospital Foundation, contact Angie Steiner at (812) 254-8858 or asteiner@dchosp.org or visit www.dchosp.org/foundation.